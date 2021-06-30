STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Women-centric anthology 'Aanum Pennum' set to stream on OTT

The women-centric anthology Aanum Pennum will be streaming on Neestream and Amazon Prime Video from today. 

Published: 30th June 2021 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2021 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

Official poster for 'Aanum Pennum'

Official poster for 'Aanum Pennum'

By Express News Service

The women-centric anthology Aanum Pennum will be streaming on Neestream and Amazon Prime Video from today. The anthology segments, set in three different periods, depicts female characters dealing with flawed men and taking charge of their sexuality in various ways. 

Rajeev Ravi presents the anthology comprising segments directed by Aashiq Abu, Venu and Jay K.  The segments feature Samyuktha Menon, Joju George, Indrajith, Asif Ali, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Roshan Mathew, Darshana Rajendran, Kaviyoor Ponnamma and Nedumudi Venu in the lead roles.

Santhosh Echikkanam, Unni R and Venu scripted the films; Shyju Khalid, Venu and Suresh Rajan worked as cinematographers; and Saiju Sreedharan, Beena Paul and Bavan Sreekumar edited them. Bijibal and Don Vincent composed the music while Gokul Das and Jyotish Shankar handled production design. C K Padmakumar M and Dileep Kumar bankrolled it.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aanum Pennum Samyuktha Menon Joju George Indrajith Asif Ali Parvathy Thiruvothu Roshan Mathew Darshana Rajendran Kaviyoor Ponnamma Nedumudi Venu
India Matters
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Deadly cytomegalovirus infection reported in 5 Covid patients at Delhi' hospital
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
How to prevent a third wave of Covid-19
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Stimulus package to boost consumption, economic growth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Seattle and other cities broke all-time heat records over the weekend, with temperatures soaring well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (Photo | AP)
Canada, Northwest US battle intense heatwave and power outage, deaths reported
Gallery
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGTBQ tales find new life on OTT
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp