Women-centric anthology 'Aanum Pennum' set to stream on OTT

By Express News Service

The women-centric anthology Aanum Pennum will be streaming on Neestream and Amazon Prime Video from today. The anthology segments, set in three different periods, depicts female characters dealing with flawed men and taking charge of their sexuality in various ways.

Rajeev Ravi presents the anthology comprising segments directed by Aashiq Abu, Venu and Jay K. The segments feature Samyuktha Menon, Joju George, Indrajith, Asif Ali, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Roshan Mathew, Darshana Rajendran, Kaviyoor Ponnamma and Nedumudi Venu in the lead roles.

Santhosh Echikkanam, Unni R and Venu scripted the films; Shyju Khalid, Venu and Suresh Rajan worked as cinematographers; and Saiju Sreedharan, Beena Paul and Bavan Sreekumar edited them. Bijibal and Don Vincent composed the music while Gokul Das and Jyotish Shankar handled production design. C K Padmakumar M and Dileep Kumar bankrolled it.

