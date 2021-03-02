Hareesh Peradi's Ice Orathi to release on Friday

By Express News Service

Debutant Akhil Kavungal’s Ice Orathi (a.k.a I Saw Rathi), featuring Hareesh Peradi as the main lead, will release on the streaming platform Prime Reels on Friday.

Scripted by Akhil, the film has Hareesh playing a lonely, middle-aged man who yearns for female companionship and goes around asking people to fulfil his wish. The official trailer shows Hareesh in a coy, soft-spoken avatar.

The actor, who has mostly shined in villain characters and occasional comics roles, had told us earlier that Ice Orathi is a “character-driven and performance-driven” film. The title ‘Ice Orathi’ refers to the popular street food from Kozhikode, where the film is placed.