LJP's 'Jallikattu' nominated for Golden Reel awards

By Express News Service

Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Jallikattu has been nominated for the prestigious Motion Picture Sound Editors (MPSE) Golden Reel Awards, which honour various categories in the entertainment sector. The film has been nominated for outstanding achievement in Sound Editing (Foreign Language) in the 68th edition of the awards.

Sound editor/designer Renganaath Ravee and his team comprising Sreejith Sreenivasan, Kannan Ganpat, Boney M Joy, Arun Rama Varma, Amandeep Singh, Francis C David, and Mohammad Iqbal Paratwada worked on the film’s sound.

An excited Renganaath shared, “Feeling overjoyed, and fortunate to find a place among people whom I always looked up to. Nominated for the outstanding achievement in Sound Editing, Foreign Language at the Motion Picture Sound Editors (MPSE) 68th Annual Golden Reel Awards for Jallikattu.”

ALSO READ | 'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery films for movie buffs

Thanking Lijo, producers Thomas Panicker and Naushad Salahudin, Renganaath added that he felt honoured to “represent the Indian sound fraternity” on a list that inspired him and that the nomination “in itself is an award”.

Among the other notable films nominated for the Golden Reel Awards are Sound of Metal, Soul, Bacurau, Wonder Woman 1984 and News of the World. Jallikattu was earlier submitted to compete at this year’s Oscars in the Best International Feature Film category but didn’t make the final shortlist competing for the much-coveted spot.

Meanwhile, Renganaath also worked on Lijo’s latest film Churuli and Jayaraj’s Hasyam, exhibited at IFFK 2021. He is also awaiting the releases of Ajagajantharam, One, and Padavettu.