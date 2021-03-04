Kunchacko Boban confirms role in 'Android Kunjappan' director’s next 

By Express News Service

After announcing a film with Mahesh Narayanan recently, Kunchacko Boban has announced one more film, with Android Kunjappan director Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval, who is teaming up once again with producer Santhosh T Kuruvilla.

Sharing the news with a picture of him alongside Ratheesh and Santhosh, the actor wrote, “Brewing up the next with Rathish and Santhoshettan, the Android Kunjappan people…. Stay tuned for more soon.”The yet-to-be-titled project will be Ratheesh’s third after Android and his upcoming Nivin Pauly-starrer Kanakam Kamini Kalaham. Grace Antony and Vinay Forrt essay other principal characters in the film, touted as a comic family entertainer.