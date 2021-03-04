'Minnal Murali' shoot resumes in Karnataka

By Express News Service

After a brief hiatus, Basil Joseph-Tovino Thomas’ superhero film Minnal Murali has resumed the shoot of its second schedule in Karnataka. The team has erected a massive fair set for shooting an action sequence featuring Tovino.

Minnal Murali, which is a big-budget film planned as a pan-Indian release, sees Tovino reteaming with Basil for the second time after the wrestling-based sports drama Godha.

The team was forced to halt production when the pandemic played spoilsport. To make matters worse, a church set constructed at Ernakulam was vandalised by a group of right-wing extremists, causing heavy financial losses for the team.

Sophia Paul of Weekend Blockbusters is backing the project scripted by Arun A.R and Justin Mathew. Jigarthanda-fame Guru Somasundaram plays an integral character in the film, aside from Aju Varghese, Baiju, Harishree Ashokan, and Femina George.

Sameer Thahir is the director of photography, Shaan Rahman the composer, and Vlad Rimburg (Baahubali 2, The Fate of the Furious) the stunt choreographer. Andrew D’Cruz of Mindstein Studios is working on visual effects. Livingston Mathew is editing it.