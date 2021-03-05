STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

‘Alare Neeyennile is a more laid-back love song’: Kailas Menon

Kailas Menon on composing the track from Arjun Ashokan-starrer Member Rameshan 9th Ward

Published: 05th March 2021 10:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2021 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

Kailas Menon

Kailas Menon

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

After delivering memorable tracks like Jeevamshamaayi in Theevandi and Nee Himamazhayayi in Edakkad Battalion, Kailas Menon is back with Alare Neeyennile, from Arjun Ashokan-starrer Member Rameshan 9th Ward.

Though not instantly hummable as the other two tracks, the song begins to grow on you after repeated listening. 

Kailas agrees. “The reason for that is, this time, the pallavi area is not in the usual format. So it will only register after one listens to it three or four times.

"Even though it’s a melody, it takes time,” he says.

One also sees the flute and saxophone having a more dominant presence in Alare when compared to Kailas’ earlier works. Their inclusion enhances the song.  

On using them, he says, “Sax is not usually heard in Indian tracks. And on the rare instance that we hear it, it’s a western-style rendition. We have opted for an Indian one. It has its own beauty.” 

Alare has lyrics by Shabareesh, to which Ayraan and Nithya Mammen lent voices.When asked how he manages to compose different tunes for multiple love songs with similar picturisation, Kailas explains,

“Well, I try to find the one element that differentiates all these songs. Jeevamashamayi was about pure, divine love. Nee Himamazhayayi was more intense.

There was an undertone of sadness — a sense of pain and foreboding. The lyrics used in it increase its depth.

Alare, on the other hand, is simpler and more laidback — a pleasant romance, positive vibes, that sort of thing. As a piece of melody, it’s not too complicated, even though its pallavi is.

One may not feel it while listening, but I reckon it would be a bit of a challenge to sing, unlike the other two songs. The pallavi segment has a lot of minute detailing.” 

In most cases, Kailas composes his tracks before the shoot. But in the others, he goes through the visuals to get a better understanding of the situations.

Oru Theepettikum Venda, from Theevandi, is one example; the climax track from Edakkad Battalion is another. 

Kailas likes doing that because the feeling he gets from the scenes helps him establish more connection with the lyrics. “I used to do that while working on ads.

In such cases, the visuals help us improve the music. But it also makes sense when filmmakers need the music firsthand because it inspires them when making the film.” 

Among Kailas’ upcoming works are Sibi Malayil’s Kothu and Vishnu Raghav’s Vaashi (starring Tovino Thomas and Keerthy Suresh). He also completed working on the background score for the Soubin Shahir-Dileesh Pothan starrer Kallan D’Souza.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kailas Menon Alare Neeyennile
India Matters
The Antilia, which has three helipads on the roof, seen all decked up and illuminated before Mukesh's daughter Isha Ambani's wedding in this file photo. ( AP)
Owner of explosives-laden car abandoned near Mukesh Ambani's house found dead
KS Alagiri, president of Tamil Nadu Congress, and Dinesh Gundu Rao, Congress state in-charge, held talks about seat sharing at Sathyamoorthy Bhavan in Chennai on Friday (Express Photo | R Satish Babu)
Miffed by 'insulting' offer from DMK, Congress's TN unit wants to go it alone in Assembly polls
Image for representational purpose only. ( Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
'Total anarchy': NS Madhavan among elderly turned away from COVID vaccination centres in Kerala
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
'High petrol and diesel prices burden on consumers,' admits Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Deceased Pinky Saini. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Rajasthan Honour Killing: Father strangles daughter for loving Dalit, police fails to protect
Suhas Dwarkanath slurps coffee
Professional Coffee Tasting? Yes, that's what they do on their job!
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp