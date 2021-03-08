Mammootty and Parvathy team up for the first time in 'Puzhu' film

By Online Desk

Mammootty and Parvathy are set to come together for a new film, 'Puzhu' directed by Ratheena Sharshad.

Produced under the banner of his son Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films and Cyn-cyl Celluloid, this will be the first time the pair will be seen on screen.

The actor took to Twitter to share the official title of the film along with his wishes for Women's Day.

Harshad who worked on 'Unda' has teamed up with 'Varathan' fame Suhas-Sharfu duo to write the screenplay. Cinematography is by 'Peranbu' fame Theni Eswar.

The anticipation of seeing the duo is high especially since this movie comes years after Mammootty fans viciously trolled Parvathy after she called out the directors of 'Kasaba' for Mammootty's misogynistic dialogues.

Ratheena has assembled some of the most talented technicians in the industry including cinematographer Girish Gangadharan (Angamaly Diaries), music composer Jakes Bejoy (Ranam), and editor Deepu Joseph (Jallikattu).

Mammootty’s other upcoming projects include Santosh Vishwanath’s political drama One and the suspense thriller The Priest. He is also slated to appear in Amal Neerad’s sequel to Big B, titled Bilal.