G Prabha directs second Sanskrit film with Anumol

By Express News Service

After making his directorial debut with the Sanskrit feature Ishti in 2016, Malayali filmmaker G Prabha is back with another Sanskrit film titled Taya. Anumol plays the main lead. Nedumudi Venu, who has appeared in Ishti, is also part of the cast.

The title of the film translates to “By Her”. Babu Namboothiri, and Dinesh Panicker, are among the other cast members. Gokulam Gopalan is producing under the banner of Sree Gokulam Movies.

G Prabha shares that Taya takes on the exploitation of Namboothiri women in the 19th century and is a different interpretation of Thathri Kutty’s Smarthavicharam, a sensational episode in Kerala history. Sunny Joseph is helming the camera, with B Lenin editing it. Biju Paulose is the music composer. G Prabha expects to finish filming in another two weeks.