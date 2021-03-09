STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pallotty 90’s Kids is a Sajid Yahiya production

It is based on the acclaimed short film, Pallotty, which revolved around the bonding of two young boys, Unni and Kannan.

Published: 09th March 2021 10:32 AM

The film has Master Davinchi Santhosh and Master Neeraj Krishna playing the main characters.

By Express News Service

Actor-director Sajid Yahiya has launched his maiden production venture, titled Pallotty 90's Kids. It went on floors at Palakkad on Wednesday. Jithin Raj is directing the film from his own story. Deepak Vasan wrote the screenplay and dialogues.As per the makers, the film is a nostalgia-inducing tale of childhood that every 90s' kid would warm up to.

The film has Master Davinchi Santhosh and Master Neeraj Krishna playing the main characters. Saiju Kurup, Sudheesh Koppa, and Dinesh Panicker appear in pivotal roles in addition to playback singer Shreya Raghav, Abu Valayamkulam, Mariya Prince Antony, Ajeesha and Uma in various roles.

Suhail Koya, who wrote the lyrics of Jaathikka Thottam from Thanneer Mathan Dinangal, has penned the songs for Pallotty while state award winner Prakash Alex composed the music. National award winner Vinesh Banglan is the production designer.

The cinematography is by Sharon Srinivas and editing by Rohith VS Variyath. Prakash Alex wrote the background score.The makers say two Malayalam superstars are also to be part of this family entertainer. However, they are keeping the names a secret to surprise the audience.

