Parvathy Thiruvothu’s Varthamaanam confirmed for release on March 12

Parvathy Thiruvothu’s Varthamaanam will see a theatrical release on Friday at 300 theatres nationwide.

Directed by Sidhartha Siva and written by Aryadan Shoukath, the film received the go-ahead after the makers approached the Central Censor Board revising committee.

The film was denied the approval of the regional CBFC in Kerala initially. Parvathy plays the role of Faisa Soofia, a Malayali research student at Delhi University. The film addresses the current socio-political issues in the country. Roshan Mathew and Siddique also play integral roles.

Azhagappan shot the film while Shameer Muhammed handled the editing. It has lyrics by Rafeeq Ahammed and Vishal Johnson and music by Bijibal. Varthamaanam is co-produced by Benzy Nassar and its screenwriter Aryadan Shoukath.