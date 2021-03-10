Vishnu Unnikrishnan wraps up Red River

By Express News Service

The shoot of Vishnu Unnikrishnan-starrer Red River has completed. Ashok R Nath directs the film produced by Sandeep R under the banner of Sahrasara Cinemas. The film is said to be about a father-son bond.

As per the makers, Vishnu Unnikrishnan plays Balu, a character who is a “symbol of honesty and virtue”, and how unpleasant events impact his life. Sudhir Karamana essays his father. Aside from the two actors, Red River also stars Kailash, Jayashree Sivadas, Priya Mohan, Dr Asif Sha, and Satheesh Menon.

Sunil Prem LS shot the film, and Vipin Mannoor edited it. The story, screenplay and dialogues are by Paul Wycliff. It was shot at Kollam’s Munroe Island, Chittumala and Kallada. Meanwhile, Vishnu has completed shooting for Randu. He is also planning to make his directorial debut along with Bibin George.