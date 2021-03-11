Martin Prakkat’s Nayattu confirmed for April 8 release

By Express News Service

Martin Prakkat’s eagerly anticipated thriller Nayattu is confirmed to release on April 8. The film, also starring Joju George and Nimisha Sajayan, sees Prakkat returning to the director’s chair after five years.

Nayattu has a script from policeman-turned-screenwriter Shahi Kabir, who made his debut with Joju George-starrer Joseph. In Nayattu, the three actors essay police officers.

Anjaam Pathira-fame Shyju Khalid cranked the camera while CU Soon maker Mahesh Narayanan edited the film. Martin Prakkat, who last directed Dulquer Salmaan in Charlie, jointly produced Nayattu with Ranjith and P Sasidharan’s Gold Coin Motion Picture Company.