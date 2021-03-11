‘The Priest’ arrives in style with second shows

By Express News Service

KOCHI: ‘The Priest’ starring Mammootty and Manju Warrier, the biggest Malayalam release after Covid-19 outbreak, will hit screens on Thursday.The movie, which is the directorial debut of Jofin T Chacko, will be shown at over 300 screens across the state. The movie, which was slated for February release, was postponed as the government did not give sanction for holding second show.

However, with ‘The Priest’ onwards, theatres can screen second shows, which according to the industry experts, is likely to help increase theatre collection. The movie will also be released in the UAE, Oman, Qatar, KSA, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand and in other countries where theatres have been opened.

‘Tsunami,’ directed by Lal and his son Lal Jr, will also hit screens on Thursday. Following the government decision to allow second shows, more new movies are likely to hit screens in the coming weeks. Kunchakko Boban’s ‘Mohankumar Fans’ will be released on March 18 while another movie of the actor ‘Nayattu’ will be released on April 8.

HAREESH PERADI PROTESTS

Actor Hareesh Peradi on Wednesday took to Facebook to register his protest against the decision not to allow drama artists to perform at venues. “Theatres have been allowed to conduct second shows. But there are no venues for drama artists. The IFFK was held, but the International Theatre Festival of Kerala is yet to be organised. Hence, I am withdrawing my support to the Left government. Why should I support you as you do not give any consideration to drama artists,” said the FB post.