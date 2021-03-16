Deira Diaries to premiere on Neestream

By Express News Service

Abu Valayamkulam and Shalu Rahim-starrer Deira Diaries will be released directly on OTT via Neestream on March 19. The film, which was shot entirely in the UAE, was written and directed by Mushthaque Rahman Kairyaden and produced by Madhu Karuvath.

As per the makers, Deira Diaries tells a story of a 60-year-old Malayali who spent four decades as an expatriate in the Gulf and the direct and indirect influence he has had on different individuals. It is said to be distinct from the usual Gulf-based dramas made in Malayalam.

Abu Valayamkulam is known for his appearances in the Vijay Sethupathi production Merku Thodarchi Malai and the Malayalam films Eeda and Kismath. Deira Diaries marks Abu’s first lead role. Shalu has previously appeared in Kammattipadam, Maradona and Edakkad Battalion. Dheen Kamar handled the camera while Naveen P Vijayan did the editing. Sibu Sukumaran composed the music and background music, and Joe Paul penned the lyrics.