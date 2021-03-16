'Hridayam' was a one-of-a-kind experience: Vineeth Sreenivasan

By Express News Service

Vineeth Sreenivasan has informed fans that the shoot of his new film, Hridayam, has concluded. “There is one song remaining to be shot with a minimum crew. But other than that, the shoot with our full crew is over now,” he shared. The actor-filmmaker, who collaborated with Pranav Mohanlal and Kalyani Priyadarshan for the first time in Hridayam, added that it was not an easy film to shoot.

“Throughout the course of making this film, the people I worked with stood by me with so much passion. What was charted for 100 days through multiple schedules got finished in 60 something days, which means there was so much to shoot every single day. But every day was a party. We sang, danced, laughed, worked relentlessly and kept our focus on the film. A few among us have literally paused their personal lives and given all their time and effort into this film.”

Vineeth recalled that the day of the pack up was emotional for the team, and that he is thankful to them for sticking with him throughout the shoot. “When you spend almost a year with the people you work with, they become more than a film crew to you. I am pretty sure I’ll never be able to have this kind of experience ever again. So I am going to cherish this for the rest of my life.”

Hridayam, which also stars Darshana Rajendran (CU Soon) and Vineeth’s frequent collaborator Aju Varghese, is bankrolled by Visakh Subramaniam of Merryland Studios and Noble Babu Thomas of Big Bang Entertainments.Hridayam will have a strong musical presence. Prithviraj Sukumaran has sung a track for the film.