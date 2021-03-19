Gokul Suresh’s latest film gearing up for release

By Express News Service

Director Jayaram Kailas’ Ambalamukkile Visheshangal is gearing up for release. Starring Gokul Suresh, Lal, Ganapathy, Shaheen Siddique, Dharmajan, Bijukuttan, Sudheer Karamana, Major Ravi, Manoj Guinness and Murali Chand, the film has a story and screenplay by Umesh Krishnan.

The motion poster was released by Mohanlal on his Facebook page.

As per Jayaram, Ambalamukkile Visheshangal is a comedic tale of the titular village, its residents and a group of unemployed youngsters led by Gokul Suresh. “Gokul plays the main character, a slacker whose bad name gets in the way of his attempts to woo a girl. The film is about his attempts to overcome that and put everything in order,” says Jayaram.

Sarath Chandran Nair is bankrolling the film under the banner of Chand Creations. Murali Chand is a co-producer of the film edited by Ranjan Abraham and shot by cinematographer Abdul Rahim.