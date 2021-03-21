STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Ludo' star Pearle Maaney welcomes first child

Published: 21st March 2021 12:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2021 12:52 PM   |  A+A-

Pearle Maaney shares a photo captured by her husband Srinish Aravind, on Instagram

Pearle Maaney shares a photo captured by her husband Srinish Aravind, on Instagram.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actors Pearle Maaney and Srinish Aravind have become parents to their first child, a baby girl, the couple announced Sunday.

Maaney, who featured in last year's acclaimed "Ludo", took to Instagram to share a picture with the newborn.

The actor said the baby was born on Saturday.

"It's a baby girl. We wanted to share this beautiful moment with you all. Our first pic together. We both are healthy and happy," Maaney, 31, wrote.

The actor tied the knot with "Pranayam" star Aravind in 2019, after the duo met as participants on the first season of Malayalam "Bigg Boss" in 2018.

Maaney said they are yet to name the baby and thanked fans for their wishes.

"Everyone told me not to post pic of the baby but I feel it's okay to share the pic with my family which is each one of you. Need all of your blessings," she added.

Aravind, 35, took to Instagram and shared an animated artwork of the family, and captioned it: "It's an angel."

Apart from featuring in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam movies, Maaney is also known for hosting TV shows.

