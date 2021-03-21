WATCH: Eerie trailer of Rajeev Ravi's Malayalam anthology film 'Aanum Pennum' out

By Online Desk

The Malayalam film fraternity is back with another anthology film after "Kerala cafe" and "5 sundarikal"; a chilling trailer of which was released on Sunday

Titled 'Aanum Pennum', the film featuring three segments directed by Aashiq Abu, Jay K, and Venu is slated for a theatrical release on March 26.

In what looks like an eerie trailer, we get to see stories of man-woman relationships in the backdrop of three different timelines with each segment telling a story on romance, betrayal and lust.

The stories are being narrated by an elderly woman to children sitting on the footsteps of a traditional ancestral house in Kerala.

WATCH

The movie features Samyuktha Menon, Darshana Rajendran and Parvathy Thiruvoth with Joju George, Roshan Mathew and Asif Ali starring opposite them.

Venu directed the Asif Ali-Parvathy segment based on Uroob’s Rachiyamma and has penned the screenplay himself.

The Roshan Mathew-Darshana Rajendran segment featuring Nedumudi Venu, Kaviyoor Ponnamma, Basil Joseph, and noted screenwriter Benny P Nayarambalam is directed by Aashiq Abu, and is based on Unni R’s screenplay.

'Ezra' director Jay K directed the Joju George-Samyuktha Menon segment based on a screenplay by Santhosh Echikkanam.

Rajeev Ravi has presented the film while Venu, Shyju Khalid and Suresh Rajan have worked on the cinematography.

Bijibal and Dawn Vincent worked on the music while Gokul Das and Jyotish Sankar handled production design. CK Padmakumar and M Dileep Kumar are producing the movie.