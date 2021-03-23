Cheraathukal: A new Malayalam anthology

By Express News Service

After Aanum Pennum, one more Malayalam anthology project is gearing up for release. Titled Cheraathukal, the project is a collaboration of six directors based on six stories. One of the stories is by acclaimed writer CV Balakrishnan. Mala Parvathi, Mareena Michael and Adil Ibrahim are among the leads in the film.

All six directors are making their debuts with Cheraathukal. They have previously worked in various capacities in other Malayalam films. Dr Mathew Mampra is producing Cheraathukal under the banner of the Mampra Foundation.

Speaking about Cheraathukal, the team says, “All six stories handle six emotions. Mareena Michael plays a bold and bubbly home nurse with a modern outlook; Adil, as an unemployed engineer who finds bliss through entrepreneurship, while Maala plays a strong-minded Christian nun.

It has six music directors, with Shefin Mayan as the sound designer. Vidhu Prathap, Ishan Dev, Thaha Kolpad and Nithya Mammen are the singers.” The other actors are Devaki Rajendran, Manohari Joy, Babu Annoor, Parvathi Arun and Sunil Guruvayoor. Cheraathukal was shot during the pandemic with around 100 technicians while following all Covid-19 protocols.