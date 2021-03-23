Recognition for commercial flicks this time: Priyadarshan

Shibu B S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Priyadarshan has been elusive, so to speak. The moment he was in danger of being boxed into a particular genre, he broke free and came up with movies least expected of him. A reason why his oeuvre is such a great blend, ranging from slapstick comedies and social dramas laced with humour to period movies and even films that fall in the category of what in cinematic parlance called art-house movies.

Check his filmography and one will be awestruck with the various genres he has executed to perfection. A hitmaker who has been ruling the Indian cinema for four decades, Priyadarshan remains the ‘ace’ when it comes to commercial flicks. The recognition for Marakkar - Arabikkadalinte Simham, which was chosen the best feature film, is yet another vindication for a movie maker who trusts his instincts and has never shied away from hopping from one genre to another to avoid straitjacketing.

“Personally, the award for Marakkar - Arabikkadalinte Simham will be the biggest that I have received so far. It is a purely commercial flick. Winning an award for it is sweeter for someone like me who always likes to remain a commercial director. There is a common misconception that national awards are meant for art-house films. Recognition for commercial movies like Marakkar will help break such a misconception,” Priyadarshan told TNIE.

Earlier, his Tamil movie, Kanchivaram (2008), had won the best feature film award at the national level.

“That is what I am referring to. Kanchivaram was more or less an art-house type film and was never regarded as a commercial flick by many. Moreover, this time I have won it for a Malayalam film, which makes it very very special,” added the director.

Priyan said ‘Marakkar’ was a long-cherished dream of him and and his close friend Mohanlal. “We knew that the film is a project that requires a huge investment, which we could not have imagined in Malayalam some 20 years ago,” he added.