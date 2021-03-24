STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Joju George’s Star to have Prithviraj in key role

The film is helmed by Pyppin Chuvattile Pranayam-fame Domin D’Silva.

Published: 24th March 2021 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2021 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

Malayalam actor Joju George

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

Last year we reported that Joju George is headlining Pyppin Chuvattile Pranayam director Domin D’Silva’s new film Star. The film, which has Sheelu Abraham playing the female lead, has Prithviraj playing an integral character.  Abraham Mathew is producing it under the banner of AbaamMovies. The makers are aiming for an April 9 release.

Speaking to us about the film, Domin says the film’s title alludes to astrology. “The film tackles its impact on a family comprising a businessman, his wife, and their three children. Joju George plays the businessman and Sheelu Abraham, his wife. Prithviraj plays a doctor named Dr Derrick Abraham.” Joju and Sheelu have earlier appeared in the supporting cast of Manglish but never shared the screen. 

Domin describes his film as a “psychological mystery” that’s also a “realistic drama with some fantasy elements”. Elaborating further on the intention behind making the film, Domin shares that he wanted to bust some myths. 

“I find the whole idea of connecting someone’s fate to ‘stars’ funny. It has negatively impacted many families, and for this reason alone, the film is for family audiences. I think people above the age of 35, who are married with kids, would relate to it the most,” he says.

Domin shot Star during the pandemic in a single schedule in Ernakulam while following all Covid-19 protocols.  Suvin Somashekaran penned the screenplay, and Tharun Bhaskaran helmed the camera. Badusha is the executive producer.

Meanwhile, Joju will be seen alongside 
Mammootty in Santosh Vishwanath’s One and the anthology Aanum Pennum, both releasing this Friday. He is part of the Jay K-directed segment of Aanum Pennum titled Savithri, which also features Samyuktha Menon and Indrajith Sukumaran. 
 

