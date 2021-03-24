Siju Wilson’s Innu Muthal to hit TV first

By Express News Service

After Tovino Thomas’ Kilometres and Kilometres, actor Siju Wilson is also taking the television route for his new film Innu Muthal. The Rejissh Midhila directorial feature will premiere on Zee Keralam on March 28 at 5 pm. Innu Muthal is said to be the first film opting for a direct release on the channel. An OTT release, via Zee5, is expected to follow later. Innu Muthal is Rejissh’s follow-up to the Amit Chakkalakkal-starrer Varikkuzhiyile Kolapathakam.

The film is billed as a humorous family entertainer in the fantasy genre, which addresses a serious subject of social relevance. The makers have crafted a new caption for the promos: An engaging tale of a man who bribes God and the God who took a break!

Smruthi Sugathan plays the female lead, while Nedumudi Venu, Suraj Pops, Indrans, Gokulan, and Anilamma Ernakulam appear in the supporting cast. Hindi theatre artiste Uday Chandra is also essaying an important character.

Eldho Issac is the director of photography, and Jamseel Ibrahim is the editor. Mejjo Joseph composed the music. Rejissh Midhila, Mejjo Joseph, Eldho Issac and Lijo James are producing the film under the banner of The Great Indian Cinemas, in association with Vimal Kumar.