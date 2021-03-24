STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Siju Wilson’s Innu Muthal to hit TV first

After Tovino Thomas’ Kilometres and Kilometres, actor Siju Wilson is also taking the television route for his new film Innu Muthal.

Published: 24th March 2021 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2021 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Siju Wilson’s Innu Muthal poster

Siju Wilson’s Innu Muthal poster

By Express News Service

After Tovino Thomas’ Kilometres and Kilometres, actor Siju Wilson is also taking the television route for his new film Innu Muthal. The Rejissh Midhila directorial feature will premiere on Zee Keralam on March 28 at 5 pm. Innu Muthal is said to be the first film opting for a direct release on the channel. An OTT release, via Zee5, is expected to follow later. Innu Muthal is Rejissh’s follow-up to the Amit Chakkalakkal-starrer Varikkuzhiyile Kolapathakam. 

The film is billed as a humorous family entertainer in the fantasy genre, which addresses a serious subject of social relevance. The makers have crafted a new caption for the promos: An engaging tale of a man who bribes God and the God who took a break!

Smruthi Sugathan plays the female lead, while Nedumudi Venu, Suraj Pops, Indrans, Gokulan, and Anilamma Ernakulam appear in the supporting cast. Hindi theatre artiste Uday Chandra is also essaying an important character.

Eldho Issac is the director of photography, and Jamseel Ibrahim is the editor. Mejjo Joseph composed the music. Rejissh Midhila, Mejjo Joseph, Eldho Issac and Lijo James are producing the film under the banner of The Great Indian Cinemas, in association with Vimal Kumar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Siju Wilson Innu Muthal
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Jagan govt backs March 26 Bharat Bandh; offices, RTS buses after 1 pm 
Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a poll rally (Photo | PTI)
CAA will not to be implemented before July, Lok Sabha told
Elderly people queue up to get immunised against Covid-19 in Tirupati | Madhav K
Test-track-treat: Centre’s new guidelines to states amid rise in Covid cases
India all-rounder Krunal Pandya (Photo | AP)
Kept dad's bag in dressing room, he will always be with us: Krunal and Hardik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadirajaram canvassing for votes | Express
AIADMK chose me as I have potential to win against MK Stalin: Adirajaram
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
'Catastrophic' Australia floods: 'One in a 100 year' kind of deluge
Gallery
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp