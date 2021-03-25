Mohanlal’s directorial debut 'Barroz' begins rolling; Prithviraj confirms role

By Express News Service

Mohanlal officially launched the shoot of his directorial debut, Barroz, at an event held at Navodaya Studio, Kochi.

Mammootty, Prithviraj, Sathyan Anthikad, Fazil, Sibi Malayil, and other esteemed members from the film fraternity graced the event with their presence.

Prithviraj, earlier speculated to be playing a role in Barroz, officially confirmed his involvement in the 3D fantasy project based on an idea by My Dear Kuttichathan creator Jijo Punnoose.

Aashirvad Cinemas, the banner behind the two Drishyam films, Lucifer and Marakkar, is bankrolling the ambitious project.

While conveying his wishes to Priyadarshan and producer Antony Perumbavoor for winning Best Film for Marakkar, Mohanlal said he is fortunate to be standing amidst a group of people who have contributed to the “great art form called cinema”.

In the pooja function, the actor added, “I never expected to make a film. I like to believe that doing the impossible is more exciting. I hope Barroz will turn into a special film.”

Aside from Mohanlal, Shayla McCaffrey, Paz Vega and Rafael Amargo would essay the main characters in Barroz.

Santosh Sivan will crank the camera, and Lydian Nadhaswaram is writing the music.

Meanwhile, wishing Mohanlal on Twitter, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “Wishing the great Mohanlal the very best for his 1st directorial venture ‘BARROZ’ .. success, prosperity and greater glory.