STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Rap Kid next door

Rapper Aditi Nair, one of the youngest artists from the state to perform in the big leagues is now venturing into playback singing

Published: 27th March 2021 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2021 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

Aditi Nari aka Rap Kid performing at KMF's Hiphop festival

Aditi Nair aka Rap Kid performing at KMF's Hiphop festival. (Photo | YouTube)

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

Thiruvananthapuram-based Aditi Nair R aka ‘Rap Kid’ is just sixteen, but she has already made a mark of her own in the South Indian music industry. Her recent set for the digital hip-hop music festival by Kochi Music Foundation that came out in January made quite the commotion among hip-hop fans. The young artist stepped into playback singing with the Malayalam movie ‘ Kilometers and Kilometers’. She has now penned the lyrics and sang five songs for the upcoming Malayalam sports drama ‘ Kho Kho’ written and directed by Rahul Riji Nair.

The songs from the Rajisha Vijayan-starrer were recently released on various music platforms and have garnered interest among listeners. “I began writing and composing songs when I was six years old. Writing lyrics and compose more movies has been a long-pending dream,” shares Aditi, who is one of the youngest lyricists in the industry. She says, “Sidhartha Pradeep, the music director of the film approached me after seeing the compositions I upload on my page. He asked if I was interested in doing songs for an upcoming Malayalam film. I readily agreed as it was a dream come true.”

The very next day, director Rahul Riji Nair called her for recording. The lyrics weren’t ready. “The initial plan was to compose one song. But we went on to compose five. For the sixth song, ‘Kho Kho Theevandi’, I was singing backing vocalis for Souparnika Rajagopal and Aparna Sathyan,” she remembers. 

The theme song titled ‘ Rise’ is a highly energetic track that is garnering huge praise. The other tracks include ‘Smack with the Kho’, ‘Boom Boom Bam’, ‘Did she catch me’ and ‘Betterness’. Aditi says, “The songs are both in Malayalam and English. This makes them stand.”

Highlighting the theme of the film, Aditi says, “The film revolves around Kho Kho, a game which is played locally in the country. But it has never been given the spotlight that other games like Cricket have been getting.” Aditi is a student of Kendriya Vidyalaya AFS, Akkulam. She looks forward to doing more projects for movies.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aditi Nair Rap kid
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Spike in fresh COVID-19 cases, India records 62,258 new infections
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Indian skipper Virat Kohli and England counterpart Jos Butler elbow bump before the start of 2nd ODI. (Photo| ANI)
India vs England 3rd ODI: Strategic shift could be on cards for hosts in series decider
Sonali, the daughter of Chunnu Lal, a cart-vendor in the Nalanda district (Photo | Facebook)
Patna: Cart vendor's daughter tops intermediate examination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ThinkEdu Conclave Day 1 | Ramesh Pokhriyal | Makarand Paranjape | The New Indian Express
Ramesh Pokhriyal
Ramesh Pokhriyal at ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | NEP | Education
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp