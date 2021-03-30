Ottu being filmed simultaneously in Malayalam and Tamil

Sajin Shrijith By

Express News Service

We recently reported that Kunchacko Boban and Arvind Swami would be sharing the screen for the first time in director Fellini TP’s second feature Ottu, a Malayalam-Tamil bilingual. The Tamil title of the film is Rendagam. The film marks Arvind Swami’s return to Malayalam cinema after 25 years.

Filming commenced a couple of days ago in Goa. When we reached out to Fellini, the director told us that the film is a thriller, which would be featuring the same cast in both languages.

“The intention is to make a full-fledged entertainer. We are shooting the film simultaneously in Malayalam and Tamil. We are not dubbing it in Tamil,” says Fellini, adding that Bhatkal and Mumbai are the other locations aside from Goa. The team is aiming for a July release. Fellini directs a script by S Sajeev with backing from actor Arya and producer Shaji Nadeshan’s August Cinemas. AR Rahman’s nephew AH Kaashif is composing the music.