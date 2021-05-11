STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dennis Joseph: From human relations to vengeful underworld, he gifted us everything

For Malayalam cinema, Dennis Joseph, who passed away in Kottayam on Monday, was simply another name for box-office success.

Published: 11th May 2021

By Shibu B S
Express News Service

KOCHI: For Malayalam cinema, Dennis Joseph, who passed away in Kottayam on Monday, was simply another name for box-office success. Period. The celebrated scriptwriter and director died of a massive heart attack at a private hospital late evening. He was 64. Dennis collapsed at his residence in Ettumanoor and was rushed to the hospital, but his life could not be saved.The genial writer kept the cash register ringing during the 1980s and ‘90s when he churned out hits one after the other at a seemingly improbable rate. 

No less than the two reigning superstars of Mollywood — Mammootty and Mohanlal — owed their careers to his Midas touch.“The untimely demise of Dennis hurts me a lot. He was a dear brother and friend who stood firmly with me during the highs and lows of my career. He will be remembered forever through the films that he penned and directed,” said Mammootty in a Facebook post.

While Dennis literally saved the sagging career of Mammootty with the blockbuster New Delhi (1987), he put Mohanlal firmly on the perch as a superstar with the runaway hit Rajavinte Makan (1986). And both the films and their protagonists — G Krishnamoorthy and Vincent Gomez — have aged perfectly like wine and audiences from all generations continue to enjoy them whenever they are telecast by television channels.

“Dennis was the king of script writing and I was fortunate enough to portray some of those memorable princes he created. He never expected anything in return, hiding everything behind a graceful smile. An unmatched talent who created innumerable racy tales, oceanic waves of emotions, the fire of anger, the sweetness of romance, dialogues steeped in emotions and tears. From bonds of human relations to the vengeful underworld, he had gifted everything to Malayalam cinema. I can never say enough of my bond with Dennis. So, I stop midway, with shivering hands... adieu Dennis,” Mohanlal posted.

A Mazing Craft of weaving a Story

Among the filmmakers to bask in the limelight of success gifted by his racy scripts, which were textbooks for commercial hits with a perfect blend of filmy ingredients, were stalwarts like K G George (Kadhakku Pinnil), Bharathan (Pranamam), Hariharan (Oliyampukal) and Sibi Malayil (Akashadoothu) to rank newcomers. What lured directors and producers to make a beeline for him was his amazing craft of weaving a story with an unbelievable strike rate at the box office. He leaves behind wife Leena and children Elizabeth, Rossy and Jose. The timing of the funeral will be decided later.

