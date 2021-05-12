Teaser of Nivin Pauly-starrer 'Thuramukham' to be released on May 13

By Express News Service

The teaser of Nivin Pauly-starrer Thuramukham will be out on May 13 at 11 am. It’s the date on which the film was initially supposed to release. However, given the surge in Covid-19 cases, the makers have postponed the release plan.

Producer Sukumar Thekkepat stated recently that the film would be a theatrical release.

Including Nivin, the film has a stellar cast comprising Indrajith Sukumaran, Joju George, Nimisha Sajayan, Poornima Indrajith, Darshana Rajendran, Manikandan Achari and Sudev Nair, among others. Thuramukham is a period epic chronicling a tumultuous period in Kerala history.

Gopan Chidambaram penned the screenplay based on the play of the same name by his father, KN Chidambaram. Rajeev Ravi also served as the director of photography, with B Ajithkumar as the editor.