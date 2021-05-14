Policeman-turned-Malayalam actor P C George passes away at 74

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Malayalam film actor P C George, who has been known to play memorable anti-hero roles, died here at a private hospital on Friday. He was 74.

George, a native of Thrissur, was undergoing treatment for kidney disease for some time.

George, a policeman by profession, made his debut through 'Amba, Ambika, Ambalika', and then went on to act in over 75 films including movies of renowned directors such as KG George, Joshie and Padmarajan.

'Innale', 'Chanakyan', 'Sangam', Injikadan Mathai and Sons', 'Peruvanapurathe Visheshangal' are some of the movies where his roles stood out.

The funeral will be held at St Joseph Bethlehem Church, Karukutty, Thrissur, on Saturday.

He's survived by his wife Kochumary, daughters Kanakambali, Kanchana and son Saban Rijo.