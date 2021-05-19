'Aarkkariyam' set for OTT release

By Express News Service

Following its theatrical release recently, cinematographer Sanu John Varghese’s critically acclaimed directorial debut Aarkkariyam will stream on Neestream from today.

Besides Neestream, it is also set to stream soon on other OTT platforms such as Cave, Amazon Prime Video, Roots, Filme and First Shows at the same time.

Starring Biju Menon, Parvathy Thiruvothu, and Sharafudeen in the lead roles, the film was backed by Aashiq Abu and Santhosh T Kuruvilla under Moonshot Entertainment and OPM Dream Mill Cinemas.

Aarkkariyam, which was shot and set during the pandemic, is a dark humour-laden family drama that features Biju Menon as Parvathy’s septuagenarian father and Sharafudheen as her husband. Sanu co-wrote the screenplay with Rajesh Ravi and Arun Janardhanan.

G Sreenivas Reddy shot the film, and Mahesh Narayanan handled the editing. Neha Nair and Yakzan Gary Pereira composed the music.