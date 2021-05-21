Binu Pappu-starrer 'Kachi' released on Neestream

By Express News Service

Debutant Binshad Nazar’s Kachi, starring Binu Pappu in a lead role, has started streaming on Neestream. A survival thriller, the film features Kettyolaanu Ente Malakha-fame Manohari Amma in an integral part alongside Binu.

Kachi revolves around an intense resistance carried out by a grandmother and her seven-year-old granddaughter to save their lives during a home invasion. The film, which has a runtime of around 70 mins, is produced by Paul P. John under the banner of PPJ Productions.

Sinoj Varghese and Sreshta essay the other lead characters in the film whose story, screenplay and dialogues were penned by Devan Subrahamaniyan.

Sreekanth Easwar is the director of photography, and Basodh T Baburaj the editor. Rhithwik S Chand composed the background score, with the rest of the music by Siraj Reza. Rafeeq Ahammed and Ajeesh Dasan wrote the lyrics.