Trailer of Deepak Parambol thriller 'The Last Two Days' unveiled

Filmmaker Santhosh Lakshman’s maiden directorial, The Last Two Days, is set for its premiere on Neestream on May 27. 

A still from 'The Last Two Days'.

By Express News Service

Actor-turned-filmmaker Santhosh Lakshman’s maiden directorial, The Last Two Days, is set for its premiere on Neestream on May 27. 

The makers have dropped the trailer of the investigative drama starring Deepak Parambol, Dharmajan Bolgatty, and Nandan Unni in principal roles.

The trailer was shared by Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan, Nivin Pauly, Kunchacko Boban, Jayasurya, Tovino Thomas, Asif Ali, and many other celebrities on their social media pages.

Sharing the trailer, Deepak wrote, “We made this film hoping it will entertain and also make you all think! Hope we will serve the purpose.”

The Last Two Days also features Major Ravi, Vineeth Mohan, Abu Valayamkulam, Surjith, Harikrishnan, Ajmal and Abhilash Hussain in supporting roles.

A popular actor, whose name is being kept under wraps currently, has been roped in for a significant character in the film.

Scripted by Santhosh Lakshman and Navaneeth Reghu, the film is backed by Suresh Narayan under the banner of Dharma Films. Faisal Ali lensed the film, with editing by Vinayan MJ. Arjun Raj and Sejo John wrote the music.

