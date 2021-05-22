Malayalam film 'Vishudha Rathrikal' released on OTT platform 'Saina Play'

By Express News Service

A new independent Malayalam film, Vishudha Rathril (a.k.a Moral Nights), has debuted on OTT platform Saina Play. Directed by Dr S Sunil, the film takes on five subjects occurring over five nights.

As per the makers, the film is a “mirror to fake morality” and addresses gender and race discrimination. It’s worth noting that one of the stories revolves around the experiences of transgender people. Sheethal Shyam, Honey Vinu, Sandra Larwin, Deepthi Kalyani, and Monisha are part of the cast.

The remaining cast comprises Santhosh Keezhatoor, Alencier Ley, Anil Nedumangad, Sreejaya Nair, Sarath Sabha and others. A host of theatre actors from Kerala and Kolkata are also part of the film’s cast, given that Kolkata is one of the locations.

An assistant professor at Thrissur School of Drama, Dr Sunil directed the film from his own screenplay.

National award winner Sunny Joseph is behind the camera and Viji Abraham, the editing. Another national award winner Krishnanunni worked on the sound design while Sachin Balu composed the music to Anwar Ali’s lyrics.

Latheesh Krishnan, Rajesh Kanjirakkadan, and Jaison Jose produced it under the banner of Pothoottan’s Cinema jointly with Dr S Sunil and Reena TK.