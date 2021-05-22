STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
My role in Mukesh Jasoos is opposite of who I am, says actor Ruchi Malviya

Like other influencers, Sulekha in the series is forever on the hunt of trying to make content out of everything.

Published: 22nd May 2021 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2021 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

Ruchi Malviya

Ruchi Malviya (Photo| Cinema Express)

By Express News Service

In Mukesh Jasoos on Disney+ Hotstar, Ruchi Malviya essays a social media influencer. Her character, Sulekha, is married to the protagonist Mukesh, played by Rahul Bagga. Ruchi says she’s “completely the opposite” of the character she plays in Mukesh Jasoos.

“It takes a lot for me to make a post; in fact, I have just about learnt how to make an Instagram reel. Let me tell you that I have never done any live videos in my entire life. The body language, characterisation and mannerism are widely different. Although one thing that’s common between me and the character is the confidence with which we do things.”

Like other influencers, Sulekha in the series is forever on the hunt of trying to make content out of everything. “The fact that she knows she comes from a humble background and doesn’t have a lot of opportunities she tried to create some stuff out of everyday mundane life,” Ruchi explains.

“But at the same time, she takes immense pride in her content and knows what she’s doing is of substance since she has a vast follower base! And she tries to show off her social media presence everywhere she goes.”

Ruchi has bagged a new feature film. She also has another web show in the offing. “There is a web show in the lineup, too soon to talk about it. I have also auditioned for a feature film, hopefully, it goes ahead, and the covid situation gets better. We should start shooting post-July,” Ruchi shares.

