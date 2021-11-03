STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
WATCH | Dulquer Salmaan's 'Kurup' trailer drops, theatrical release on November 12

'Kurup' releases in theatres in five languages -- Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi.

Published: 03rd November 2021 06:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2021 06:16 PM   |  A+A-

Dulquer Salmaan in the film 'Kurup'.

Dulquer Salmaan in the film 'Kurup'. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By Online Desk

The makers of Dulquer Salmaan starrer 'Kurup' dropped the movie's trailer on Wednesday. Combined with suspenseful music and attractive visuals, the trailer hints that the movie could be as intriguing as the title character's life.

Sukumara Kurup alias Gopalakrishna Kurup has been a constant feature in the collective memory of Malayalis since the mid-80s. The fugitive was accused of murdering a man named Chacko who resembled him and faking his own death to allegedly dupe the authorities and collect insurance money worth Rs 8 lakh.

Kurup has been on the run since 1984 and is one of the most wanted criminals in Kerala till date.

Besides Dulquer Salmaan, the movie also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Indrajith Sukumaran, Shine Tom Chacko, Sunny Wayne and Bharath Niwas.

Produced by Salmaan's own company Wayfarer Films & M-Star Entertainments, 'Kurup' is directed by Srinath Rajendran.

'Kurup' releases in theatres on November 12 in five languages -- Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi.

