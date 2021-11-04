Asok R Nath’s next is lesbian drama 'Holy Wound'

By Express News Service

After the upcoming Red River with Vishnu Unnikrishnan, director Asok R Nath has directed a silent lesbian drama titled Holy Wound. The film sees Asok reteaming with Red River producer Sandeep R whose Sahasrara Cinemas is bankrolling it.

As per the makers, the film aims to normalise same-sex relationships and adopts a raw visual approach to convey the true love of two women. Holy Wound centres on the two characters who have been in love since childhood and reunite years later after a brief separation.

Janaki Sudheer, Amrita and Sabu Praudeen play the lead roles. Asok directed the film from a script by Paul Wiclif, with Unni Madavoor cranking the camera. Vipin Mannoor handled the editing. Ronnie Raphael worked on the background score.

Holy Wound was filmed in and around Kollam. Asok previously directed Mizhikal Sakshi and a segment of the Malayalam anthology, Crossroad.