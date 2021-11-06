STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Four more Mohanlal films to be released on OTT platforms

The decision to give Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham to the OTT platform is not a good sign for theatre owners in Kerala.

Published: 06th November 2021

Mollywood actor Mohanlal (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The decision to give Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham to the OTT platform is not a good sign for theatre owners in Kerala. One of the most bankable stars in the Malayalam film industry, Mohanlal nowadays does most of the films under his man Friday Antony Perumbavoor’s banner — Aashirvad Cinemas. 

As Antony’s rift with exhibitors get widened, the producer clarified that in addition to Marakkar, the next four movies from his production house with Mohanlal in the lead will also be released on OTT platforms. The lineup includes Bro Daddy directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jeethu Joseph’s Twelfth Man and Alone directed by Shaji Kailas. 

The shooting of all these movies releasing under the banner of Aashirvad cinemas has already been completed. Another Mohanlal movie about to be launched under the banner will be directed by Vysakh, and written by Uday Krishnan after the blockbuster Pulimurugan. The upcoming movie will also have an OTT release, said Antony.

