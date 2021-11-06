STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Tovino-Keerthy’s 'Vaashi' to roll on November 17

We had reported in January that Tovino Thomas and Keerthi Suresh are playing the leads in actor Vishnu G Raghav’s directorial debut Vaashi.

Published: 06th November 2021 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2021 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

Tovino Thomas.

Tovino Thomas.

By Express News Service

We had reported in January that Tovino Thomas and Keerthi Suresh are playing the leads in actor Vishnu G Raghav’s directorial debut Vaashi. The film will go on floors on November 17 in Thiruvananthapuram. Vaashi sees Keerthy back to Malayalam after Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham.

G Suresh Kumar bankrolls the project under the Revathy Kalamandir banner with Menaka Suresh and Revathy Suresh as co-producers.

Vishnu will direct from a screenplay he wrote based on a story by Janiz Chacko Simon. Roby Varghese Raj is the director of photography, and Mahesh Narayanan is in charge of editing.

Kailas Menon is composing the music to Vinayak Sasikumar’s lyrics. Nandu, Baiju Santosh, Anumohan, Dr. Rony, Kottayam Ramesh, Mukundan, Krishnan Sopanam, Ankith, Sreelakshmi, Maya Viswanath and Maya Menon are also part of the cast.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vaashi Tovino Thomas Keerthi Suresh
India Matters
For representational purpose
Fuel price cut in consonance with national mood
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with captain Virat Kohli the dismissal of Scotland's Matthew Cross. (Photo | AP)
'What if New Zealand beat Afghanistan?' Ravi Jadeja's reply is brutally spot on!
For representational purpose. (Photo | Reuters)
No extension of free ration scheme after November 30, economic recovery cited
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Assam man’s tale of booze, blood, business and de addiction 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp