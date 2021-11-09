STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mammootty-Lijo film titled 'Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam'

The latter has been confirmed as Mammootty’s next Malayalam project and is titled Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam.

By Express News Service

We had reported earlier about the possibility of Mammootty collaborating for the first time with director Lijo Jose Pellissery on two projects, one of which is a segment for Netflix’s upcoming Malayalam anthology and the other a full-length feature. The latter has been confirmed as Mammootty’s next Malayalam project and is titled Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam.

Mammootty is producing the film under his newly launched production house Mammootty Company. The film, scripted by Jallikattu-fame S Hareesh from a story by Lijo, is said to be a Malayalam-Tamil bilingual, which has Pazhani as the location.

As of now, the confirmed cast members are Mammootty and Ashokan. Theni Eswar, who shot Peranbu and the upcoming Mammootty-Parvathy Thiruvoth-starrer Puzhu, is behind the camera.

Meanwhile, Mammootty is about to wrap up his portions for the Telugu film Agent, starring Akhil Akkineni. After Lijo’s film, the former is expected to join the shoot of the fifth instalment in the CBI film series helmed by K Madhu.

