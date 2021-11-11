After Pulimurugan, Mohanlal and Vysakh reteam for 'Monster'

By Express News Service

After Pulimurugan, director Vysakh and Mohanlal are reuniting for another thriller titled Monster. The superstar’s frequent collaborator Antony Perumbavoor is bankrolling the film under his banner Aashirvad Cinemas. Filming commenced yesterday.

The makers revealed the first-look poster featuring a turbaned Mohanlal as ‘Lucky Singh’. Monster will also see Vysakh working with Pulimurugan scribe Udaykrishna. Satheesh Kurup (Drishyam 2) handles the camera while Shameer Muhammed edits. Deepak Dev is composing the music to Madhu Vasudevan’s lyrics. Shajie Naduvil is handling the art department. Antony Perumbavoor recently revealed that Monster will be an OTT release.

Mohanlal recently completed shooting for Prithviraj’s Bro Daddy, Jeethu Joseph’s The 12th Man, and Shaji Kailas’ Alone.