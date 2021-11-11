STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

After Pulimurugan, Mohanlal and Vysakh reteam for 'Monster'

The makers of Monster revealed the first-look poster featuring a turbaned Mohanlal as ‘Lucky Singh’.

Published: 11th November 2021 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2021 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

The makers of Monster revealed the first-look poster featuring a turbaned Mohanlal as ‘Lucky Singh’.

The makers of Monster revealed the first-look poster featuring a turbaned Mohanlal as ‘Lucky Singh’.

By Express News Service

After Pulimurugan, director Vysakh and Mohanlal are reuniting for another thriller titled Monster. The superstar’s frequent collaborator Antony Perumbavoor is bankrolling the film under his banner Aashirvad Cinemas. Filming commenced yesterday.

The makers revealed the first-look poster featuring a turbaned Mohanlal as ‘Lucky Singh’. Monster will also see Vysakh working with Pulimurugan scribe Udaykrishna. Satheesh Kurup (Drishyam 2) handles the camera while Shameer Muhammed edits. Deepak Dev is composing the music to Madhu Vasudevan’s lyrics. Shajie Naduvil is handling the art department. Antony Perumbavoor recently revealed that Monster will be an OTT release. 

Mohanlal recently completed shooting for Prithviraj’s Bro Daddy, Jeethu Joseph’s The 12th Man, and Shaji Kailas’ Alone.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pulimurugan Vysakh Mohanlal Monster thriller film Aashirvad Cinemas
India Matters
RK Mutt Road in Mandaveli caved in at two places on Thursday disrupting traffic (Photo | Express)
Thursday trauma: Over 500 Chennai streets waterlogged, 3800 complaints flood helplines
Airport officials are continuously monitoring the weather updates (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Chennai Airport resumes normal operations after five-hour suspension of arrivals
Chennai police inspector E Rajeswari (Videograb)
Chennai woman cop rescues man trapped under tree who was presumed dead, video goes viral
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Beware of threats that can derail India’s recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp