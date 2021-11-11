STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vivek Oberoi joins set of Prithviraj’s Kaduva

Vivek Oberoi plays a senior police official—a D.I.G named James Elias Manjiledathu.

Published: 11th November 2021 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2021 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

We had reported earlier that Vivek Oberoi is playing the main baddie opposite Prithviraj Sukumaran in director Shaji Kailas’ upcoming action thriller Kaduva. Vivek has announced that he has joined the sets of the film.

Vivek plays a senior police official—a D.I.G named James Elias Manjiledathu. The actor had earlier made his Malayalam debut in Prithviraj’s directorial debut Lucifer, for which he won raves. Prithviraj plays an influential planter named Kaduvakkunnel Kuruvachan. Samyuktha Menon plays his wife.

Arjun Ashokan, Sai Kumar, Siddique, Seema, Dileesh Pothan, Vijayaraghavan, Aju Varghese, Sudev Nair, Rahul Madhav, Kalabhavan Shajohn and Priyanka Nair are also part of the cast.  

Supriya Menon is backing the film under Prithviraj Productions in association with Listin Stephen’s Magic Frames. Kaduva has a script by Jinu Abraham. Abhinandan Ramanujam and Sujith Vaassudev are the directors of photography. Shameer Muhammed is editing it, and Jakes Bejoy is in charge of the music.
 

TAGS
Vivek Oberoi Prithviraj Sukumaran Shaji Kailas Kaduva Supriya Menon Samyuktha Menon
