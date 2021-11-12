Kunchacko Boban to star in Senna Hedge’s next

By Express News Service

After Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam, director Senna Hegde will work with Kunchacko Boban for Padmini, scripted by Kunjiramayanam-fame Deepu Pradeep.

The film has the backing of Kunjiramayanam producers Prasobh Krishna and Suvin K Varkey under the banner of Little Big Films.

Sreeraj Raveendran, who shot Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam, is on board as director of photography. Jakes Bejoy will compose the music.

Sharing the title poster, Kunchacko Boban wrote, “Super excited to be joining hands with these talents - Senna Hegde, Deepu, Jakes, Sreeraj and Little Big Films. No words to describe my joy to be IN & AS PADMINI.”Meanwhile, Kunchacko Boban’s next release is Bheemante Vazhi, which will hit theatres on December 3.