J C Daniel Foundation Film Award 2020: Ennivar, Disha share best film honour

By Express News Service

T'PURAM: 'Ennivar' directed by Siddharth Shiva and V V Jose's 'Disha' shared the 'best film'

honour at the 11th edition of the JC Daniel Foundation Film Award 2020.

The film's production houses – 1:1.3 Entertainments and Anashwara Films, respectively – will share the prize money of Rs 50,000 equally.

A three-member jury comprising filmmaker R Sharath, screenwriter Vinu Abraham and foundation secretary Arun Mohan announced the awards on Tuesday. The awards carry a purse, statuette and a citation. The cash component for other categories will be decided later, said Arun.

While Siddharth Shiva won the best director award for 'Ennivar', Jayasurya and Navya Nair were adjudged best actor and actress for their performance in 'Sunny' and 'Oruthi', respectively. Madhu Neelakantan was named best cinematographer for 'Sunny'.

Siddique Paravoor won the best screenwriter award for 'Thahira'. Shameer Mohammad was adjudged best editor for 'Sunny'. Gopi Sundar won the award for best music director for 'Oruthi', while M Jayachandran won the honour for best background score for 'Sufiyum Sujathayum'.

Vijay Yesudas and Sithara Balakrishnan were adjudged best male and female singers, respectively, for the movie 'Bhoomiyile Manohara Swakaaryam'. The film also earned the best lyricist award for Anvar Ali.

Other awards:

Sound Design: Ranganath Ravi (Varthamaanam)

Art Direction: Vishnu Erumeli (Kanthi)

Costume: Sameera Saneesh (Sufiyum Sujathayum and Oruthi)

Best debutant actor (male): Akshay (Disha)

Best debutant actor (female): Thahira (Thahira)

Best child artiste: Krishnashree M J (Kanthi)

Make-up: Lal Karamana (Orilathanalil, Kanthi)

Children's film: Krithi directed by Suresh U

Special jury mention: Sreedharan Kani (Orilathanalil)