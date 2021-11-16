STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Kerala: Renowned Mappilappattu singer Peer Muhammad passes away at 75

He sung many superhit songs like Ottakangal Varivariyayi and Qaf mala kanda poonkatte, through which he found a place in the hearts of Mappilappattu fans.

Published: 16th November 2021 11:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2021 11:56 AM   |  A+A-

Mappilappattu singer Peer Muhammad

Mappilappattu singer Peer Muhammad (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Renowned Mappilappattu singer Peer Muhammad (75) passed away on Tuesday morning due to age-related ailments. He breathed his last at his residence at Muzhappilangad near Kannur.

Peer Muhammad, the first singer to have performed a Mappilappattu in Doordarshan when he presented a Mappilappattu programme from the Chennai station of Doordarshan in 1976, was one of the most popular singers of his generation.

He sung many superhit songs like Ottakangal Varivariyayi and Qaf mala kanda poonkatte, through which he found a place in the hearts of Mappilappattu fans. He also sung a few film songs under the composition of legends like K Raghavan and AT Ummer.

Born on January 8, 1945 at Tenkasi, Tamil Nadu, he came to Thalasserry as his father returned to his birthplace with the family in 1949. He started singing at the age of 8 and began performing for Janatha Sangeetha Sabha, Thalasserry from a very young age.

Through the stage programmes of Janatha, Peer Muhammad became a popular singer and he performed widely across North Malabar. It was in 1975 he turned his focus to Mappilappattu and it changed the fortunes forever for Peer Muhammad as he emerged as one of the most sought after singers of his generation.

He composed around 4000 songs and the songs which he composed and sung in 80s and 90s became instant hits. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Peer Muhammad Mappilappattu Mappilappattu music Ottakangal Varivariyayi
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose.(File Photo | AFP)
HC: If one loses job due to vaccine given, isn't state duty-bound to redress it? 
Representational Image (File Photo)
Foreign MBBS graduates could need double internships to practice in India
The serious consequence of exercising too much
Devaki Vijayaraman
She baked her way to the title of MasterChef

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp