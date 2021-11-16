Kerala: Renowned Mappilappattu singer Peer Muhammad passes away at 75

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Renowned Mappilappattu singer Peer Muhammad (75) passed away on Tuesday morning due to age-related ailments. He breathed his last at his residence at Muzhappilangad near Kannur.

Peer Muhammad, the first singer to have performed a Mappilappattu in Doordarshan when he presented a Mappilappattu programme from the Chennai station of Doordarshan in 1976, was one of the most popular singers of his generation.

He sung many superhit songs like Ottakangal Varivariyayi and Qaf mala kanda poonkatte, through which he found a place in the hearts of Mappilappattu fans. He also sung a few film songs under the composition of legends like K Raghavan and AT Ummer.

Born on January 8, 1945 at Tenkasi, Tamil Nadu, he came to Thalasserry as his father returned to his birthplace with the family in 1949. He started singing at the age of 8 and began performing for Janatha Sangeetha Sabha, Thalasserry from a very young age.

Through the stage programmes of Janatha, Peer Muhammad became a popular singer and he performed widely across North Malabar. It was in 1975 he turned his focus to Mappilappattu and it changed the fortunes forever for Peer Muhammad as he emerged as one of the most sought after singers of his generation.

He composed around 4000 songs and the songs which he composed and sung in 80s and 90s became instant hits.