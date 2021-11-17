I felt destined to play Chacko: Tovino Thomas on his role in 'Kurup'

By Express News Service

On Monday, November 15, 2021, the Kurup team revealed the posters of two established names that made cameos in the film as its most affected characters—Tovino Thomas as Charlie (based on Chacko, Sukumara Kurup’s victim) and Anupama Parameswaran as his wife. Despite their short screen time, their performances moved viewers, and some even failed to recognise Tovino in the role.

Dulquer, while sharing Tovino’s poster, called it the “mother of all cameos” and appreciated the latter’s willingness to be a small part despite being one of contemporary Malayalam cinema’s leading stars.

Addressing Tovino, Dulquer wrote, “When one of our biggest stars/talents tells the director he wants to play the role of Charlie, it gives me the kind of joy that I can’t describe. We are a small industry and when we come together and support each other, we become a force. Tovi, you were an absolute delight in Kurup. The way you played your role took our collective breaths away. It had innocence, hope and vulnerability. And the way you looked your part, it took many viewers a second glance to recognise you.” Dulquer added that the team did not mention Tovino in the promos and posters before release because they wanted to keep him as their “biggest surprise”.

Opening up on the role, Tovino said, “My conviction in playing Charlie in Kurup comes from a few reasons. I felt haunted once Srinath Rajendran finished narrating the screenplay to me. Playing this important a character in a big movie like this was emotionally draining, in spite of the very short span of screen time. I felt I partially relived what Chacko might have gone through that night. Later on, I also found out a very strange coincidence. Chacko was murdered on Jan 21st, 1984, exactly 5 years before I was born. As eerie as it sounds, it felt the tale of Chacko was always destined to be said through me. And lastly, the exceptionally talented crew I got to work with! From Sri Ettan to Dulquer Salmaan and every single person, it has been an absolute honour to have been part of Kurup and to have worked with you all. I’d also like to extend my love to Chacko and his dear family. Charlie will go down as one of the dearest yet emotionally challenging characters of my career.”