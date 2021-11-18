Lal Jose-Soubin Shahir film Meow  clears censors with ‘U’

By Express News Service

Lal Jose-Soubin Shahir’s Meow has cleared censors with a ‘U’. The makers are aiming for a theatrical release on December 24. Scripted by Iqbal Kuttippuram and produced by Thomas Thiruvalla, the film takes place in the backdrop of the Gulf. Meow marks the fourth collaboration between Iqbal Kuttipuram and Lal Jose after Arabikkatha, Diamond Necklace, and Vikramaditya.

The title of the film has created curiosity among the viewers. One of the characters is a cat named Diana, and the makers hope that the reasoning will be clear to audiences once they see the film. The makers also revealed that despite the Gulf setting, the film delves more into the lives of the ordinary characters living there than the place itself.

Soubin and Mamta Mohandas portray a couple with three children. Soubin’s character Dastakeer runs a supermarket in the Gulf. Salim Kumar, Prakash Vadakara, Jaya Menon, Abrid Shine’s son Bhagat Shine, Forensic-fame Tamanna Pramod, Manasa Manoj, and Binoy Jones are part of the cast, along with a few other newcomers. Justin Varghese is the composer to Suhail Koya’s lyrics. Ajmal Sabu is the director of photography, while Ranjan Abraham handled the editing.