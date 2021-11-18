STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Lal Jose-Soubin Shahir film Meow  clears censors with ‘U’

Meow marks the fourth collaboration between Iqbal Kuttipuram and Lal Jose after Arabikkatha, Diamond Necklace, and Vikramaditya.

Published: 18th November 2021 12:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2021 11:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Lal Jose-Soubin Shahir’s Meow has cleared censors with a ‘U’. The makers are aiming for a theatrical release on December 24. Scripted by Iqbal Kuttippuram and produced by Thomas Thiruvalla, the film takes place in the backdrop of the Gulf. Meow marks the fourth collaboration between Iqbal Kuttipuram and Lal Jose after Arabikkatha, Diamond Necklace, and Vikramaditya.

The title of the film has created curiosity among the viewers. One of the characters is a cat named Diana, and the makers hope that the reasoning will be clear to audiences once they see the film. The makers also revealed that despite the Gulf setting, the film delves more into the lives of the ordinary characters living there than the place itself.

Soubin and Mamta Mohandas portray a couple with three children. Soubin’s character Dastakeer runs a supermarket in the Gulf. Salim Kumar, Prakash Vadakara, Jaya Menon, Abrid Shine’s son Bhagat Shine, Forensic-fame Tamanna Pramod, Manasa Manoj, and Binoy Jones are part of the cast, along with a few other newcomers. Justin Varghese is the composer to Suhail Koya’s lyrics. Ajmal Sabu is the director of photography, while Ranjan Abraham handled the editing.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
80 per cent Indian employees run out of salary before month ends: Survey
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Matgajendra Nath Shiv Mandir in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot. (File photo| PTI)
Hindutva-Hinduism debate splits Congress leadership
The agency had launched a massive operation on November 14, Children's Day, with the registration of 23 separate FIRs against 83 accused which continued till next day. (Express Illustrations)
India reported over 24 lakh online child abuse cases in 2017-20; 80 per cent girls below 14: Interpol
Representational image (File photo | EPS)
Enrolment in government schools high during COVID times, big jump in private tuition takers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp