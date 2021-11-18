STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Teaser of Vineeth Sreenivasan’s Hridayam  out

Vineeth Sreenivasan has released the teaser of his new directorial, Hridayam.

Published: 18th November 2021 12:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2021 11:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Vineeth Sreenivasan has released the teaser of his new directorial, Hridayam. The footage, which runs a little over a minute, begins with Pranav Mohanlal and Kalyani Priyadarshan together, and then we are shown what are seemingly flashbacks with Darshana Rajendran. Who was ‘Darshana’? What happened between the two? We’ll have to wait till January 21 next year to find out.

From what we can gather from the teaser, Hridayam seems to be Vineeth Sreenivasan’s nod to those hit campus dramas that found a place in the hearts of 90s kids. The film is already on the most anticipated lists of many Malayalam film buffs. One of the reasons is the chart-busting song, Darshana, which has already garnered more than 5 million views on YouTube.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
80 per cent Indian employees run out of salary before month ends: Survey
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Matgajendra Nath Shiv Mandir in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot. (File photo| PTI)
Hindutva-Hinduism debate splits Congress leadership
The agency had launched a massive operation on November 14, Children's Day, with the registration of 23 separate FIRs against 83 accused which continued till next day. (Express Illustrations)
India reported over 24 lakh online child abuse cases in 2017-20; 80 per cent girls below 14: Interpol
Representational image (File photo | EPS)
Enrolment in government schools high during COVID times, big jump in private tuition takers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp