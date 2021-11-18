Teaser of Vineeth Sreenivasan’s Hridayam  out

By Express News Service

Vineeth Sreenivasan has released the teaser of his new directorial, Hridayam. The footage, which runs a little over a minute, begins with Pranav Mohanlal and Kalyani Priyadarshan together, and then we are shown what are seemingly flashbacks with Darshana Rajendran. Who was ‘Darshana’? What happened between the two? We’ll have to wait till January 21 next year to find out.

From what we can gather from the teaser, Hridayam seems to be Vineeth Sreenivasan’s nod to those hit campus dramas that found a place in the hearts of 90s kids. The film is already on the most anticipated lists of many Malayalam film buffs. One of the reasons is the chart-busting song, Darshana, which has already garnered more than 5 million views on YouTube.