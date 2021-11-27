STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Another Kathanar project; Babu Antony to lead

Published: 27th November 2021 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2021 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

After the recently announced 3D Kathanar project starring Jayasurya and helmed by Rojin Thomas, one more film on the mythical ghostbuster, also in 3D, is in the works. Babu Antony will headline it, with TS Suresh Babu directing.

As per reports, Prakash Paul, who essayed the character on television, will play the foster father of Kathanar in this new big-screen iteration produced by Abraham Varghese under the banner of AV Productions.

The makers are said to be considering actors from Malayalam and Tamil cinema for parts in the film, which is being scripted by Shaji T Nedunkallel and Pradeep G Nair.

SP Venkatesh will compose the background score, and UK Senthilkumar will be behind the camera, with Kapil Krishna handling editing duties. The shoot of the film is expected to start in mid-January in Thiruvananthapuram.

Meanwhile, Babu Antony is also gearing up for Omar Lulu’s Power Star. He is also part of an American film titled The Great Escape, directed by Sandeep JL and co-starring the actor’s son Arthur Antony.

