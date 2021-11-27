STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Helen co-writer set to make directorial debut

The makers have already put out an amusing casting call to seek actors to play the son and daughter of Mukesh’s character.

Published: 27th November 2021 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2021 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

Mathukutty Xavier

Mathukutty Xavier, who directed Helen, penned the screenplay jointly with Alfred.

By Express News Service

Helen co-writer Alfred Kurian Joseph will be making his directorial debut with a yet-to-be-titled film starring Noble Babu (Helen) and Mukesh. Mathukutty Xavier, who directed Helen, penned the screenplay jointly with Alfred.

The makers have already put out an amusing casting call to seek actors to play the son and daughter of Mukesh’s character.

Prasobh Krishna and Suvin K Varkey of Little Big Films are backing the film. The banner was behind films like Kunjiramayanam, Kalki and the upcoming Asif Ali-starrer Kunjeldho.

Thirike cinematographer Cherin Paul will handle the camera, and  Hesham Abdul Wahab (Hridayam) will write the music.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Helen Alfred Kurian Joseph Mathukutty Xavier Noble Babu Mollywood
India Matters
People line up to get on an overseas flight at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
'Suspicious variant': World races to contain new Covid-19 threat, the 'Omicron'
People lineup to get on the Air France flight to Paris at OR Tambo's airport in Johannesburg, South Africa', Friday Nov. 26, 2021. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER | Is new Covid variant 'Omicron' more lethal than Delta? Here's all you need to know
India's captain Virat Kohli gestures as he walks back after the toss on the first day of third Test cricket match between England and India, at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds. (File Photo | AP)
Team India's tour of South Africa hangs in balance as new Covid variant causes concern
Kollywood actor 'Thalapathy' Vijay
Actor Vijay may be taking yet another step on road to politics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp