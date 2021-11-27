Helen co-writer set to make directorial debut

By Express News Service

Helen co-writer Alfred Kurian Joseph will be making his directorial debut with a yet-to-be-titled film starring Noble Babu (Helen) and Mukesh. Mathukutty Xavier, who directed Helen, penned the screenplay jointly with Alfred.

The makers have already put out an amusing casting call to seek actors to play the son and daughter of Mukesh’s character.

Prasobh Krishna and Suvin K Varkey of Little Big Films are backing the film. The banner was behind films like Kunjiramayanam, Kalki and the upcoming Asif Ali-starrer Kunjeldho.

Thirike cinematographer Cherin Paul will handle the camera, and Hesham Abdul Wahab (Hridayam) will write the music.