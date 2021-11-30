STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Actor Nivin Pauly’s next with 'Ishq' director Anuraj

Anuraj tells us that the film is going to be completely different from what he did in Ishq.  

Published: 30th November 2021 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2021 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

nivin_pauly

Actor Nivin Pauly (Photo | Instagram)

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

After Ishq, director Anuraj Manohar will work with Nivin Pauly on a project titled Shekara Varma Rajavu. Nivin Pauly will play the eponymous character who happens to be the descendant of a royal family. The actor will also produce through his Pauly Jr. Pictures.

Anuraj tells us that the film is going to be completely different from what he did in Ishq.  “It’s about the politics of the common man and revolves around the main character, his place in society and his conflict with it. It’s a picture of the current social scenario.” 

The film is the maiden screenwriting effort of S Ranjith. The rest of the cast and technical crew members are in the process of being finalised. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anuraj Manohar Nivin Pauly Shekara Varma Rajavu
India Matters
India 1989-2014 and after — a paradigm shift
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
'Very large number of Indians may be protected from Omicron': Eminent virologist
Asha worker Matilda Kullu at a vaccination camp. (Photo | Express)
Odisha ASHA worker fights Covid, superstition to enter Forbes Power list
Admiral R Hari Kumar has held several key appointments in his career spanning over 38 years (Photo | Special arrangement)
Admiral R Hari Kumar takes charge as 25th Chief of Naval Staff

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp