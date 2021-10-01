P Abhijith’s 'Antaram' set for release

By Express News Service

The shoot of Antaram, starring Chennai-based trans woman Neha, has completed filming. Directed by journalist-turned-filmmaker P Abhijith, the film is backed by the banner Group Five Entertainments. The team filmed in places like Kozhikode and Wayanad, in compliance with Covid guidelines.

Aside from Neha, actor Kannan Nayar (Cold Case, S Durga) plays one of the leads alongside Nakshatra Manoj, who won the state award for best child actor for her performance in Rakshadhikari Baiju. Antaram will also feature prominent writer, actress and trans activist A Revathi in a guest role.

Although there have been many films on the transgender community in different languages, Abhijith claims Antaram will be different from what has come before, adding that it will train its lens on the familial and socio-political background of the transgender community. The film is expected to be released on major OTT platforms in Malayalam soon.

Antaram is bankrolled by Jojo John Joseph, Paul Kollannoor, Jomin V Geo, Renuka Ayyappan, A Shobhila, with Justin Joseph and Maheep Haridas as co-producers. Shanavas MA penned the screenplay and dialogues while A Mohamed cranked the camera. Amaljith is the editor.